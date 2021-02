Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 05:56 Hits: 2

Calls are growing from the international community for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be freed. Moscow has hit back, saying other countries should not interfere in Russia's internal matters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-leaders-condemn-navalny-sentence-russia-denounces-interference/a-56436335?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf