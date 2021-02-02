The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Junta holds all the cards in Myanmar’s future, but can it end Suu Kyi’s political career?

Junta holds all the cards in Myanmar’s future, but can it end Suu Kyi’s political career? Myanmar’s generals have long set the terms for the country’s democratic process and by spreading its economic cards among rivals, the military might just have the upper hand. But can they bring an end to the political career of their biggest democratic threat, Aung San Suu Kyi? And is the new US administration prepared to handle its latest foreign policy test?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210202-junta-holds-all-the-cards-in-myanmar-s-future-but-can-it-end-suu-kyi-s-political-career

