Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 04:04 Hits: 2

Calls for a civil disobedience campaign in Myanmar were gathering pace on Wednesday as the United States formally declared the military's takeover a coup and vowed further penalties for the generals behind the putsch.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210203-doctors-and-nurses-join-civil-disobedience-movement-in-myanmar-after-coup