Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 07:18 Hits: 4

ROME (Reuters) - The name of Italy's prime minister doesn't matter, but their plans do, the leader of the centre-right League party Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday when asked about a possible government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/03/name-of-new-italian-pm-doesn039t-matter-their-plans-do---league-leader-tells-paper