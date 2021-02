Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 08:24 Hits: 3

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of bird flu on farm in the eastern German state of Brandenburg has forced authorities to begin slaughtering about 14,000 turkeys, the state government said on Wednesday, reporting the third outbreak there in recent weeks. Read full story

