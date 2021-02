Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:10 Hits: 1

Turkish police fired tear gas Tuesday and chased protesters down narrow Istanbul street as weeks of student protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a university rector turned increasingly violent.

