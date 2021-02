Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 05:01 Hits: 3

Yet another phone call comes in for Artur Palma, who is straining to cope with all the bodies piling up at his suburban Lisbon funeral parlour.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portuguese-funeral-workers-nearing-breaking-point-over-covid-19-14101960