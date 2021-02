Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 05:15 Hits: 3

Japanese doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus will not have the time to volunteer to help at the Olympics, a medical association has said, raising another headache for organisers determined to hold the postponed Games.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/tokyo-olympics-face-another-looming-headache---no-medical-staff-14102168