Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 04:53 Hits: 4

Full recovery in regional air travel may take until 2025, says data firm OAG, compared to its earlier 2024 forecast.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/3/take-off-delayed-covid-snuffs-out-fragile-asia-aviation-recovery