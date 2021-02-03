On World Hijab Day, here are 5 reasons Muslim women choose to wear the headscarf

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 03:40 Hits: 3

Each year on Feb. 1, millions of Muslim women across the world share not only pictures of themselves in the hijab, but why they choose to wear it. The hijab, a headscarf worn by women who practice Islam, is often seen in the Western world as a symbol of oppression. In order to combat this narrative and highlight the resilience and strength behind the hijab, World Hijab Day was created in 2013 to foster religious tolerance. By recognizing Muslim women and inviting individuals to wear the hijab for a day, Nazma Khan, a New York resident, hoped to bridge the divide between those who wore the hijab and those who did not understand its significance.

“Growing up in the Bronx, in NYC, I experienced a great deal of discrimination due to my hijab, ‘she reflects. ‘In middle school, I was ‘Batman’ or ‘ninja’. When I entered University after 9/11, I was called Osama bin laden or terrorist. It was awful. I figured the only way to end discrimination is if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves,” Khan shared on the World Hijab Day official website.

While the movement itself has received criticism from some for treating the hijab as a fashion accessory, others have applauded the movement for giving space to hijab-wearing women who consistently face systemic and faith-based oppression. Wearing the hijab for one day does not give insight into the hardships and discrimination hijab-wearing women face daily, but it allows for solidarity and support of the idea that what one chooses to wear is their choice. An estimated 190 countries take part in the movement each year.

We can’t ignore that there are women who are forced to wear the hijab, but this day highlights the importance of the freedom to express one’s choice in clothing. In a world filled with discrimination, World Hijab Day highlights the reasons why women and girls choose to wear the hijab and reminds us that no matter how one dresses, they can accomplish anything. Your choice of attire should not restrict what you want to and can do.

Across Twitter under the hashtag #WorldHijabDay, women of all ages are sharing their selfies and photos in hijab. Here are some of the women and their stories.

“At the time I started wearing hijab I happened to only have a navy blue two-piece that was a part of my school uniform. No one really thought I would go through it and continue with it especially being the first in my family,” said Nawal Mustafa, a medical student who lives in New Jersey.

Happy World Hijab Day! 11 years strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4NFPDVopp February 1, 2021

“I think it’s so important for Muslim women to represent their religion and as I move further in my career I believe it will be a symbol of hope for young Muslim girls that you can do or be anything you want to be,” Mustafa added.

Today is #WorldHijabDay. It's been a privilege to work with @PCUAmireddy inorder to design a #Hijab suitable for our muslim women in the police! Everyone should be able to practice their religion in a work place but also be themselves!!@NYorksPolice@NYP_ACE@WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/Y1cwZKuNg2 February 1, 2021

#WorldHijabDay—“I wear it proudly. It has become a part of me for many years now. I am not oppressed to wear it nor do I consider it a sign of weakness, instead it is my shield and my protector. Millions like me feel good and confident in it.”-NIHA LAKHANI#EndHijabophobiapic.twitter.com/ly1UJLFJ8E February 1, 2021

#EndHijabophobia— “Ending hijabophobia would empower women of faith to be unapologetic about their identity. It would give them permission to feel safe in public spaces so they can freely worship and devote themselves to God.”#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/24NNX6sE3y February 1, 2021

It’s #WorldHijabDay ???????? I put this image of women from all walks of life - barristers, doctors, athletes, women in uniform... What you chose to wear and how you chose to cover up shouldn’t prevent you from growth, career choices & your contribution to then???? ???????? @WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/xnU2Xu3Izf February 1, 2021

In a world filled with discrimination - happy #WorldHijabDay to the women and girls who choose to wear one and continue to break barriers! We see and respect your strength pic.twitter.com/rlRbOOLLdV February 1, 2021

On #WorldHijabDay, I'd like to bring back this piece that I wrote for @TheVarsity in 2018 to answer many of your pressing questions about the hijab. As I say in the piece, I DO feel hot in it but the heat pales compared to the oppressive ignorance and Islamophobia I face everyday pic.twitter.com/kCM2v09Gsj February 1, 2021

#EndHijabophobia— “Hijab is my power that keeps me empowered. No, I’m not forced to wear it, I choose to. For, it’s not just a piece of cloth. It means so much more to me. Ever since I started wearing #hijab, it has become a part of my identity. It’s my crown and my pride.” pic.twitter.com/la0rF77v8f January 31, 2021

I grew up seeing all the beautiful strong women in my family especially my mother ???? wearing the hijab and wanted to be just like them. I begged to be allowed to wear it and finally won when i was 6 and have been wearing it ever since, alhamdallah ????#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/yrWFJlGeNz February 1, 2021

#EndHijabophobia—“Hijab does not limit us from advancing. We can still work and be creative. Even though the hijab covers our body, it doesn't mean it stops our thoughts. We also have an open mind. Don't be afraid of us.”#WorldHijabDaypic.twitter.com/sMZOowq7AJ January 30, 2021

Today on #WorldHijabDay we celebrate all the Muslim women in our life and acknowledge the #strength, #courage, #faith and determination they commit to every day when they choose to wear their hijab. May you find the #beauty and ease in your journey. #hijab#mychoice#myrightpic.twitter.com/txB0P9Vexm February 1, 2021

In a world filled with discrimination - happy #WorldHijabDay to the women and girls who choose to wear one and continue to break barriers! ???????? We see and respect your strength ???? pic.twitter.com/RDXPTRibl1 February 1, 2021

To see more of the beautiful photos people across the globe have shared to celebrate the hijab, check out the day’s official page, @WorldHijabDay, on Twitter. Have any photos you’d like to share? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013348