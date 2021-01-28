Headlines for January 28, 2021

Category:
World
Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:00
Hits: 0
U.S. Records Another 4,000 COVID-19 Deaths as White House Warns Vaccinations Will Take Months DHS Warns of Threat from "Violent Extremists" as More Arrests Are Made over Jan. 6 Insurrection Leader of Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, Was a Government Informer Biden to Reverse "Global Gag Rule," Expand Reproductive Healthcare in U.S. Democrats Reintroduce Bill to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State Western Hemisphere COVID-19 Deaths Top 1 Million 4th Zimbabwean Cabinet Official Dies of COVID-19; WHO Begins Probe into Pandemic Origins in Wuhan Hungry Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police over Coronavirus Lockdown U.S. Freezes Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, Reviews Deal with UAE Made Under Trump Admin Rights Groups Demand Release of Political Cartoonist Arrested on 10th Anniversary of Uprising Poland Enacts Near-Total Ban on Abortions, Triggering More Protests Honduras Locks In Total Ban on Abortions, Attacks Marriage Equality Newark Reaches Settlement over Water Crisis Video Showing School Officer Slamming Student into Concrete Prompts Outrage and Investigation Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts Parkland Survivor David Hogg in Newly Resurfaced Video Activists Demand a More Just Immigration System, Call for Demilitarization of Border in New Resolution Chicago Grants Landmark Status to Childhood Home of Emmett Till
Read more