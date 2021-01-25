Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:56 Hits: 1

The European Commission (EC) sent questionnaires to request information from different companies about the way Google collects and uses data.

This is part of a preliminary investigation that encompasses all services, programs, and tools used by Google for digital advertising.

After analyzing the answers to the questions on these topics, the European authorities will decide whether to open a formal and in-depth investigation into Google. So far, the EC has imposed over US$9.7 billion in fines on Google.

In June 2018, European regulators set a US$5.2 billion fine on Google for engaging in illegal practices with its Android mobile phone operating system in order to strengthen its search engine dominance.

Julian Assange on Big Tech: 'Google is not what it seems'



"Google's influence on the choices and behavior of the totality of individual human beings translates to real power to influence the course of history”



Read: https://t.co/ZUfh7WDAT5pic.twitter.com/htyWSMoqGV January 20, 2021

In March 2019, the European authorities also imposed a US$1.8 billion fine on Google for abusing its dominant position in the online advertising market through its AdSense for Search service.

As part of its efforts to regulate the use of data on the Internet, the European Parliament invited the CEOs of large technology platforms to an audience to hear their opinions in Brussels.

On Feb. 1, this event is expected to gather Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/EU-Launches-Investigation-Into-How-Google-Collects-Data-20210125-0008.html