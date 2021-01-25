US Senate Receives Impeachment Request Against Trump

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:28 Hits: 1

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday submitted to the Senate the impeachment request against former President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting the Capitol assault on January 6.

According to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Trump's second impeachment trial will start during the week of February 8.

"This will be an unprecedented process in our country's history," he said, noting that Trump is the only U.S. president who will face trial for a second time.

Immediately after the Senate receives the impeachment request, it must transform itself into a court and judge Trump until a verdict is reached.

Over the next two weeks, the former president will receive a citation to the trial and must confirm his attendance by Feb. 2 so that the impeachment can begin as of Feb. 8.

Schumer assured that "during the impeachment, the Senate will keep following up other matters of importance to the U.S. people, such as appointing Cabinet nominations and passing a bill to ease the COVID-19 effects."

On January 13, the House of Representatives voted for impeachment against Trump over the Capitol storming carried out by his supporters. A two-thirds vote will be needed in the Senate to convict him.

The first trial against Trump took place in early 2020 and lasted 21 days. Most senators do not expect the second impeachment to last that long.

