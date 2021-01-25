Biden Restores Transgender People's Right To Serve in US Army

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 21:36 Hits: 1

U.S. President Joe Biden repealed on Monday a transgender ban imposed by Donald Trump to prevent transgender individuals from serving in the military.

"It shall be the policy of the United States to ensure that all transgender individuals who wish to serve in the United States military and can meet the appropriate standards shall be able to do so openly and free from discrimination," the text of Biden's executive order remarks.

"The previous administration chose to alter that policy to bar transgender persons, in almost all circumstances, from joining the Armed Forces and from being able to take steps to transition gender while serving," the U.S. president explained in a statement.

Today's executive order is the latest move by Biden's administration to undo Donald Trump's policies. Moreover, the new legislation prohibits "involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service based on gender identity or under circumstances relating to their gender identity."

Likewise, the records of service members "who have been involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service based on gender identity or under circumstances relating to their gender identity" will be examined.

The executive order restores individuals' right to serve in the U.S. Army regardless of their gender identity stated during the Obama era. According to the president of the Modern Military Association of America’s transgender advocacy arm, Emma Shinn, about 15 000 transgender service members "can continue to serve as their authentic selves."

