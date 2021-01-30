Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 19:25 Hits: 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday at a press conference that major Canadian airlines AirCanada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat will cancel travel to destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico until Friday, April 30.

According to the president, the government increased restrictions and testing of Covid-19, while Canadian airlines have agreed to cancel all flights to sunbelt destinations.

Trudeau also specified that those entering Canada will have to stay in quarantine in hotels for at least three days, under strict supervision and paid for by themselves. "Now is not the time to fly," added the head of government.

Starting this Sunday, non-essential trips to sun destinations - Mexico and the Caribbean - will be cancelled until April 30th. Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing, and WestJet have agreed to suspend service to these locations. January 29, 2021

The Canadian Prime Minister acknowledged at the press conference that the new measures seek to "discourage travelers and slow the spread of new variants of the virus in Canada."

On the other hand, the Canadian Department of Health informed this Friday from its official Twitter account that, since the beginning of the pandemic, Canada has counted 770,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,659 deaths as a result of this disease, with Ontario, Quebec and Alberta as the cities most affected by the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Canadian-Government-Cancels-Flights-to-Mexico-and-the-Caribbean-20210130-0004.html