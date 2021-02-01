The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Faster, higher, stronger? Nations weigh letting athletes jump the vaccine queue for Tokyo Games

Faster, higher, stronger? Nations weigh letting athletes jump the vaccine queue for Tokyo Games With organisers vowing that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go ahead this summer despite the ongoing global pandemic that delayed the event by a year, some nations – like Hungary, Serbia and Israel – are moving ahead with inoculating their would-be Olympians to ensure they are free to train, qualify, travel and compete. But some – including elite athletes – question whether fast-tracking young, healthy sportspeople for vaccinations should be a priority and whether it fits with Olympic values.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210201-faster-higher-stronger-nations-weigh-letting-athletes-jump-the-vaccine-queue-for-tokyo-games

