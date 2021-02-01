Faster, higher, stronger? Nations weigh letting athletes jump the vaccine queue for Tokyo Games

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 21:57 Hits: 1

With organisers vowing that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go ahead this summer despite the ongoing global pandemic that delayed the event by a year, some nations – like Hungary, Serbia and Israel – are moving ahead with inoculating their would-be Olympians to ensure they are free to train, qualify, travel and compete. But some – including elite athletes – question whether fast-tracking young, healthy sportspeople for vaccinations should be a priority and whether it fits with Olympic values.

