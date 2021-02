Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:02 Hits: 1

Marseille suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday for handing in his resignation because of a conflict with the club's board over transfer decisions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210202-marseille-coach-villas-boas-offers-to-quit-in-standoff-with-club-managers