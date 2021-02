Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:12 Hits: 1

The party of Myanmar's toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi demanded her immediate release Tuesday, after a military coup that triggered international condemnation and sanctions threats from the new US president.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210202-suu-kyi-s-party-calls-for-her-release-amid-global-condemnation-of-myanmar-coup