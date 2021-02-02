Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 19:05 Hits: 3

The Myanmar army’s detention of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday marks the fall of an icon whose story has been marked by the country's highs and lows, both at home and abroad. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate rose to lead Myanmar in 2015 after spending the better part of two decades under house arrest. But Suu Kyi's standing abroad was gravely damaged by her handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210202-aung-san-suu-kyi-the-rise-and-fall-of-an-icon-turned-pariah-on-the-world-stage