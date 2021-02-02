The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Aung San Suu Kyi, the rise and fall of an icon turned pariah on the world stage

Aung San Suu Kyi, the rise and fall of an icon turned pariah on the world stage The Myanmar army’s detention of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday marks the fall of an icon whose story has been marked by the country's highs and lows, both at home and abroad. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate rose to lead Myanmar in 2015 after spending the better part of two decades under house arrest. But Suu Kyi's standing abroad was gravely damaged by her handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210202-aung-san-suu-kyi-the-rise-and-fall-of-an-icon-turned-pariah-on-the-world-stage

