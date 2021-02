Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 19:57 Hits: 4

MADRID, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Spain on Tuesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period since April 8, 2020. The country's Ministry of Health said that 724 people had lost their lives by Tuesday noon. Read full story

