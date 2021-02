Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - The din of banging pots and honking car horns reverberated through Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon late on Tuesday in the first widespread protest against the military coup that overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Read full story

