Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:10 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: The Democratic push to raise the federal minimum wage to US$15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, testing President Joe Biden's ability to bridge Washington's partisan divides as he pursues his first major legislative ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-joe-biden-democrats-federal-minimum-wage-raise-14075168