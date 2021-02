Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 0

Motorcars stay on the road for a long time, so failing to adequately reduce gasoline vehicle emissions burdens the atmosphere with excess carbon dioxide for many years ahead, says an energy professor emeritus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/electric-car-fuel-efficiency-petrol-emissions-climate-change-us-14069892