Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 22:24 Hits: 0

Thousands of people, including some neo-nazis, defied a ban to march Sunday in Vienna in protest against the curfew and lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/austrians-defy-ban-to-protest-covid-19-restrictions-14084818