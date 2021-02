Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 03:36 Hits: 0

More used to wielding a camera than a needle, taking part in a national vaccination campaign was the "last thing" documentary director Mike Day expected to be doing before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-volunteer-vaccine-covid-19-inoculation-pfizer-astrazeneca-14085948