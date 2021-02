Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:43 Hits: 5

Oxford University and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76 per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain's vaccine rollout policy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/oxford-says-covid-19-shot-76-effective-after-one-dose-for-three-14097904