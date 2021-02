Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:41 Hits: 6

Every January, the U.S. government conducts an annual survey to count unhoused people, but the pandemic has disrupted this year's effort. One non-profit, however, might have a solution: real-time data that is updated at least monthly.

