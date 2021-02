Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:51 Hits: 0

Europe's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the last three months of 2020 as businesses were hit by a new round of lockdowns.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/2/euro-economy-dragged-down-by-covid-lags-behind-us-and-china