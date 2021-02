Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 14:50 Hits: 0

The US president's proposed $1.9 trillion recovery package will provide enormous stimulus to the economy. The economic growth that results will generate substantial tax revenues, not just for the federal government but also for the states and municipalities that are now starved of the funds they need to provide essential services.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-right-to-launch-massive-rescue-plan-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2021-02