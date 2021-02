Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:11 Hits: 0

The only way to prevent Sino-American relations from deteriorating further is for either US President Joe Biden or Chinese President Xi Jinping to offer a goodwill gesture, and then respond in kind to the other’s subsequent moves. And Xi appears better positioned to take the initiative.

