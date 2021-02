Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 14:15 Hits: 1

The new US president may not be an original thinker, a courageous leader, or exude personal magnetism, but are liberal democracies best served by such leaders in times of crisis? In fact, those hoping for a new New Deal in America can take comfort in the precedent of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/right-time-for-biden-leadership-style-by-ian-buruma-2021-02