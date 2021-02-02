The EU Rejects Opening of Kosovo's Embassy in Jerusalem

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 18:42 Hits: 2

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell on Tuesday said that Kosovo’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem is against the European Union (EU) position on this issue.

"Kosovo has identified European integration as a strategic priority and is expected to act in line with that commitment," Borrell said through his spokesperson.

Besides recalling that the EU diplomatic representation and all member states' embassies are in Tel Aviv, he pointed out that the EU opinion on the status of Jerusalem is that the city should be a shared capital between Israel and Palestine.

Kosovo’s Foreign Affairs Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla announced the opening of an embassy in Jerusalem after a conversation with her Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

Kosovo will become the third country to have a legation in Jerusalem, along with the United States and Guatemala.

Despite the EU’s communitarian stance, some European countries have taken similar actions. In 2019, for instance, Hungary opened a branch of its embassy in Jerusalem. The Czech Republic has also opened a trade office in this city and Romania plans to do the same in the future.

During President Donald Trump’s administration (2017-2021), the United States became the first country to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

