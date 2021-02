Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:33 Hits: 1

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to more than 2 1/2 years in prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.

