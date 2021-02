Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 1

Russia's Sputnik VÂ vaccine was 91.6 per cent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial published in international medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-russia-sputnik-v-vaccine-91-6-effective-trials-14096402