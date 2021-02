Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:20 Hits: 1

The Chinese authorities' antitrust action against the e-commerce giant appears arbitrary. The perception that the same business practices are treated in drastically different ways when policy priorities shift will not bolster investor confidence in China’s thriving internet firms.

