Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

At a time when businesses are awash in technologies capable of replacing human labor, the US tax code is encouraging them to embrace excessive levels of automation – even to the point where it is no longer efficient to do so. Rarely before has the deck been stacked so fully against workers.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-must-close-capital-and-labor-income-tax-gap-by-daron-acemoglu-2021-02