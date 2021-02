Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 08:24 Hits: 3

Allies of Aleksei Navalny are calling on his supporters to gather at a Moscow courthouse on February 2 where the jailed opposition politician has a hearing looking at converting a suspended sentence he served into real jail time in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.

