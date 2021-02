Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 09:52 Hits: 7

The EU's police agency on Monday warned travellers to watch for organised crime gangs selling fake Covid-negative certificates at airports, sometimes for as much as 300 euros each.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210202-eu-police-caution-travellers-over-fake-covid-19-vaccine-certificates