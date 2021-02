Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:38 Hits: 3

Which countries will be the big economic success stories of the next ten years? South Korea is a safe pick, while Vietnam and Mexico also are poised to prosper, whereas India’s divisive politics put that country out of the running for the time being.

