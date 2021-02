Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 09:55 Hits: 7

No one is sure why poorer countries have suffered proportionally fewer infections and deaths during the pandemic: weaker health systems, worse nutrition, and larger numbers of people with pre-existing medical conditions suggested the opposite outcome. But the economic implications have been clear.

