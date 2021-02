Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 08:55 Hits: 3

Russian police began detaining people as they gathered near a court in Moscow on Tuesday that was due to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

