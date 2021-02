Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 09:13 Hits: 3

The United States government on Monday (Feb 2) promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones.

