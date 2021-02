Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 06:40 Hits: 2

A Moscow court has begun a hearing on whether to convert jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's suspended sentence to real prison time in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-opposition-leader-navalny-hearing-jail-time/31081550.html