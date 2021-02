Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 04:46 Hits: 2

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described being terrified for her life during the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an emotional broadcast on Monday night, doubling down on calls for Republican politicians to be held accountable.

