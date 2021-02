Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 07:55 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The shooting incident at a restaurant in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here on Sunday (Jan 31) may have been caused by someone who was cleaning his weapon. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/02/police-ttdi-shooting-may-have-been-a-stray-bullet-from-accidental-discharge