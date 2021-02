Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 08:24 Hits: 2

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police began detaining people as they gathered near a court in Moscow that was due to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny later on Tuesday, Reuters reporters at the scene said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/02/russian-police-detain-people-outside-court-before-navalny-jail-term-hearing