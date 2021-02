Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 08:23 Hits: 2

(Reuters) - The Yangon Youth Network activist group, one of Myanmar's biggest, said on Tuesday it had launched a civil disobedience campaign after the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/02/myanmar-activist-group-launches-civil-disobedience-campaign