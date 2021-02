Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 14:12 Hits: 3

Germany has called for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after Russian prosecutors agreed with prison officials that the Kremlin critic breached the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-demands-russia-release-alexei-navalny/a-56404650?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf