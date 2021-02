Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:03 Hits: 3

The legal team for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has filed a Supreme Court lawsuit, asking it to declare President Yoweri Museveni's re-election rigged.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-election-bobi-wine-challenges-result-in-court/a-56405583?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf