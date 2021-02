Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 17:09 Hits: 5

Some 500 unaccompanied minors are among the refugees currently staying in camps in Bosnia-Herzegovina. They are the most vulnerable refugee group in the country, with many traumatized and in need of help.

